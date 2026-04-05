21-storey building planned at secretariat, questions raised over cost
An initiative has been taken to expand office space for various ministries at the Secretariat, the administrative hub of the country. Due to earthquake risks, the existing Building no. 1 will be demolished and replaced with a 21-storey high-rise building.
The new building will accommodate 287,000 square feet of space, with a construction cost of Tk 52,704 per square metre. Architectural experts have termed this cost excessively high and wasteful.
A project proposal for the construction has already been sent to the Planning Commission. According to commission sources, the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) under the BNP government will be held on Monday, 6 April, where the project will be presented for approval.
A total of 17 projects, including this one, have been listed for the meeting. The building is planned to be completed by June 2029, with a proposed total cost of Tk 6.49 billion.
However, experts say that due to the already high number of buildings at the Secretariat, vehicles are being parked on surrounding roads. Therefore, instead of constructing more buildings, a separate structure for parking should be built.
When asked, architect Iqbal Habib told Prothom Alo, “Cars are being parked on roads around the Secretariat. So instead of constructing new buildings, the existing ones should be demolished.” He also urged authorities to move away from such ad hoc construction without a master plan, calling it a waste of public funds.
Meanwhile, officials involved in the project say the Secretariat currently has 999,972 square feet of office space, but there is an additional demand for 680,000 square feet. The proposed building would meet about 42 per cent of that demand. Various offices currently located outside the Secretariat will be allocated space in the new building.
Planning Ministry Secretary SM Shakil Akhtar told Prothom Alo, “Most Secretariat buildings date back to the Pakistan era. Three to four buildings are over 60 years old. There is a risk they could collapse in a magnitude-6 earthquake. That is why a new building is being constructed.”
He added that if two more buildings are built in the future, all old structures could be phased out.
Regarding parking, he said the new building will have space for around 200 vehicles, and existing newer buildings already have parking facilities.
Questions over high cost
The 25-storey building (including four basement levels) will cost Tk 3.61 billion, which is about 56 per cent of the total project cost. This translates to Tk 52,704 per square metre.
Architectural engineers have questioned the justification of this cost, saying it exceeds standard government rates. Architect Iqbal Habib described it as “very expensive and wasteful.”
The building’s 2,400-ton air conditioning system is estimated to cost Tk 600 million, while Tk 310 million has been allocated for 14 lifts—an average of over Tk 20 million per lift.
Questions have also been raised about lift pricing. PRAN-RFL Group manufactures lifts in Bangladesh under its “Property” brand, with prices ranging from Tk 1.5 million to Tk 10 million. The company’s chief engineer Anup Kumar said, “Lifts costing over Tk 10 million are typically used in luxury hotels or high-end residences with advanced features and décor.”
According to the online platform “BD Stall,” a 14-person lift from LG costs around Tk 2.2 million, with similar pricing for Fuji lifts.
The project allocates Tk 133 million for automated fire detection and protection systems, Tk 43.5 million for solar power, and Tk 53.5 million for five generators.
Additionally, Tk 30 million has been allocated for water purification system, Tk 150 million for furniture, Tk 8 million for two foreign training programs, and Tk 23.9 million for salaries and allowances.
Planning Secretary SM Shakil Akhtar acknowledged the high cost, telling Prothom Alo, “The cost has been set quite high. About 45 per cent is allocated for installing various electrical technologies. For example, lifts could be voice-operated.”
He added that the project will be discussed at ECNEC and will depend on ministers’ approval.
What the building will include
The new building will incorporate modern technologies such as solar power, rainwater harvesting, and advanced fire safety systems. According to the project proposal, it will have 14 lifts (6 passenger, 6 fire, and 2 bed lifts), a 2,400-ton central air conditioning system, automated fire detection and protection, and 20 conference rooms with multimedia facilities. There will be four basement levels for parking.
The project will be implemented by the Public Works Department. Officials say it will follow green building standards similar to the US Green Building Council’s LEED certification.
Supervising engineer Abu Naser Chowdhury said the building will integrate modern safety technologies, including fire and earthquake protection, while ensuring energy efficiency and green spaces.
Regarding parking, he said adequate space has been planned. Glass will be used to maximise natural light while minimising heat.
The building will have an underground reservoir capable of storing 150,000 gallons of water (approximately 4 litres per gallon), along with the capacity to harvest 10,000 gallons of rainwater.
It will include two substations, five generators, and 12 pump motors for water supply. A modern software system will manage parking, and a 320-kilowatt solar power system will be installed. Necessary IT equipment and furniture will also be provided.
Previously, Building no. 1 housed offices of the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Public Administration. While they have been relocated to new buildings, some sections still remain there. The Secretariat currently has 11 buildings in total.
The project was submitted to the Planning Commission in August last year and, after two months of review, has been prepared for the ECNEC meeting.
Other projects at ECNEC
At the first ECNEC meeting, around 18 projects worth Tk 120 billion will be presented. In addition to the 17 listed projects, a health sector project will also be placed on the table. Among these, eight are new projects, while the remaining 10 are revised or time-extended projects.