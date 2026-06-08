Dhaka seeks duty-free, quota-free access for Bangladeshi products in Russia

Dhaka has sought duty-free, quota-free access for Bangladeshi products in the Russian market.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman made the request during an official bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, said a press release received in Dhaka today.

The two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and their wider engagement and cooperation in the regional and international forums including the United Nations.

Delegates present at the meeting from the Bangladesh side were Humaiun Kobir and Nazrul Islam.