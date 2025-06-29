No special day to be observed on 8 August: Advisory Council

The Advisory Council has decided to observe 16 July as ‘July Martyrs Day’ and 5 August as ‘July Mass-uprising Day’ while no special day on 8 August.

The decision was taken at a meeting today, Sunday.

Sheikh Hasina government was toppled in a student-led mass uprising on 5 August last year. Three days later, on 8 August, an interim government led by professor Muhammad Yunus took oath.