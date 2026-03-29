Govt issues guidelines on office attendance, energy saving

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued several directives regarding office attendance and saving electricity and fuel, instructing government officials and employees to be economical in using electric lights during daytime when sufficient natural light is available, and to use natural light by keeping doors and windows open.

Today, Sunday, a total of 11 directives were issued in a circular from the Ministry of Public Administration.

The circular states that earlier, the Cabinet Division had instructed that government officials and employees must remain in their respective office rooms from 9:00 am to 9:40 am and ensure responsible behaviour, including saving electricity and fuel.

Although compliance with these instructions is very important, deviations have been observed. In this context, following two letters from the Cabinet Division, the 11-point directives have been issued.