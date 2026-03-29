Govt issues guidelines on office attendance, energy saving
The Ministry of Public Administration has issued several directives regarding office attendance and saving electricity and fuel, instructing government officials and employees to be economical in using electric lights during daytime when sufficient natural light is available, and to use natural light by keeping doors and windows open.
Today, Sunday, a total of 11 directives were issued in a circular from the Ministry of Public Administration.
The circular states that earlier, the Cabinet Division had instructed that government officials and employees must remain in their respective office rooms from 9:00 am to 9:40 am and ensure responsible behaviour, including saving electricity and fuel.
Although compliance with these instructions is very important, deviations have been observed. In this context, following two letters from the Cabinet Division, the 11-point directives have been issued.
The directives include:
1. Officials and employees must remain in their respective office rooms every day from 9:00 am to 9:40 am.
2. During daytime, when sufficient natural light is available, the use of electric lights must be minimised, and natural light should be utilised by keeping windows, doors, or blinds open.
3. Only the necessary number of lights, fans, air conditioners, and other electrical equipment should be used during office hours.
4. Air conditioner temperature must be set at 25 degrees Celsius or above.
5. When leaving the office room, all electrical equipment, including lights, fans, and air conditioners, must be turned off.
6. Unnecessary lighting in corridors, stairways, washrooms, and similar areas must be discontinued.
7. After office hours, it must be ensured that all electrical devices (lights, fans, computers, printers, scanners, air conditioners, etc.) are turned off.
8. Decorative lighting must be avoided unless permitted by government instructions.
9. Fuel consumption must be kept economical.
10. Office rooms, corridors, toilets, stairs, handrails, etc., must be kept clean regularly.
11. All departments, agencies, and offices must form vigilance teams (inspection teams) to ensure compliance with these directives.