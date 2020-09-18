Age limit relaxed for govt jobs except BCS

Advertisement
Candidates who turned 30 after 25 March would be able to apply for government jobs, reports news agency UNB.
The Ministry of Public Administration (MoPA) issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.
However, this will not be applicable for exams held under Public Service Commission (PSC), said the circular.
All concerned ministries were requested to take necessary measures over the matter.
According to the ministry, the government offices could not publish any recruitment circular in recent months due to the pandemic.
During this period, many aspirants have become ineligible for government jobs due to the prevailing age restrictions.
