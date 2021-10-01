AL invites applications from nomination seekers for November polls

Ruling party Awami League (AL) will accept applications from those seeking its nomination for the Sirajganj-6 parliamentary by-election, and elections to 10 municipalities and 848 union parishads (UPs) in November as of Wednesday, 6 October.

Nomination seekers can collect application forms and submit these between 10:30am and 5:00pm every day till Wednesday from AL president Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi, reports UNB.

