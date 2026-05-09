Finance Ministry objects to Foreign Ministry proposal to raise hotel allowances for ministers’ foreign trips

Discussions are underway within the government over increasing hotel allowances for ministers and state ministers during foreign tours.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed removing the existing hotel allowance ceiling for ministers and state ministers and determining expenses on the basis of actual costs. The ministry believes the current rates are no longer aligned with reality due to rising global hotel prices and living costs.

After receiving the proposal from the foreign ministry on 8 April, the Ministry of Finance reviewed it and said that determining hotel allowances based on actual expenses would significantly increase expenditure in this sector.

Officials say it would also create disorder in verifying what the actual expenses were. According to officials, at a time of economic pressure, a dollar crisis and austerity measures in the country, approving a proposal for increased expenditure on foreign travel by ministers and state ministers could also create a negative public perception. The finance ministry is not in favour of increasing hotel allowances at this moment.