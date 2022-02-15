Bangladesh Coast Guard to be modernised with high-tech vessels: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the government is going to induct high-tech ships, hovercraft and speedboats to the Bangladesh Coast Guard to make the maritime law enforcement stronger.

“To make the Bangladesh coast guard stronger and more modern, state-of-the-art ships, hovercraft and speedboats are going to be inducted,” she said.

The PM said this while speaking at the 27th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Medal Giving Ceremony held at the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.