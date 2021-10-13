Bangladesh condemns bomb-laden drone attack at Saudi airport

Bangladesh expressed its grave concerns over the growing number of Houthi militia attacks on Saudi Arabia which undermines the ongoing peace initiatives.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh has been asked to look after Bangladeshi citizens injured in the Houthi attack and provide necessary support
While urging a peaceful resolution to Yemen conflict, Bangladesh expressed its solidarity with the government of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people in condemning such irresponsible activities.
