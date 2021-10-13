Government

Bangladesh condemns bomb-laden drone attack at Saudi airport

Prothom Alo English Desk
An image of debris and parts of the second bomb-laden drone that was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi defenses thus thwarting the attempt to target civilians in King Abdullah Airport in Jizan, Saudi Arabia in this 8 October 2021 handout image
An image of debris and parts of the second bomb-laden drone that was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi defenses thus thwarting the attempt to target civilians in King Abdullah Airport in Jizan, Saudi Arabia in this 8 October 2021 handout imageReuters

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the recent Houthi bomb-laden drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Airport that wounded civilians, including few Bangladeshis, working at the airport, reports UNB.

Such attacks are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, moral values and completely unacceptable, said the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Bangladesh expressed its grave concerns over the growing number of Houthi militia attacks on Saudi Arabia which undermines the ongoing peace initiatives.

While urging a peaceful resolution to Yemen conflict, Bangladesh expressed its solidarity with the government of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people in condemning such irresponsible activities.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh has been asked to look after Bangladeshi citizens injured in the Houthi attack and provide necessary support.

