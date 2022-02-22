Bangladesh to decide filing case against US sanctions this week: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam made this disclosure in reply to a query from the newspersons on Tuesday.
Asked on the government’s measure to lift the US sanction on RAB, Shahriar Alam said, “In addition to the diplomatic effort, our legal effort continues to lift the sanction on RAB and selection of representative is at the final stage to fight the case on behalf of us."
“I would not tell now whether we would go for legal battle finally. We have talked to three legal consultancy firms and a decision will be taken this week in light with the best advice,” he added.
The state minister also said two important meetings are scheduled to be held at secretary and business levels in April and May. These talks may help both sides connect with each other.
Rejecting the possibility of involvement of any third country in lifting the US sanctions, Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh has enough capability to face it whether it is legal or diplomatic initiative.”
“We are saying it very clearly we don’t want to involve any state on this matter,” he added.