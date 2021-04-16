Biman to operate special flights to five countries from 17 Apr

The government has decided to operate special flights of national flag-carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, to five countries, including four in the Middle East with high concentration of Bangladeshi expatriate workers from 17 April, reports news agency UNB.

As disclosed by Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman on Thursday, these special flights can be availed to fly to three cities in Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah), two of the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Oman’s Muscat, and Qatar’s Doha in the Middle East and the city-state Singapore.

“The passengers who have made reservations for scheduled flights, set to operate after 6:00 am Saturday, are requested to be at the airport with Covid-19 negative certificates six hours before the departure time,” she said.