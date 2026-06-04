‘Brother, don’t be in such a hurry’: Foreign minister on question about taking leave

At this point, journalists asked whether he would now go on leave. In response, the foreign minister said, “You mean whether I will resign from my job? No, no, whether I will take leave? Brother, there is no need to be in such a hurry! There is precedent for this. Forty years ago, our former foreign minister, Humayun Rashid Choudhury, was elected president of the United Nations General Assembly.”

The foreign minister said, “I was his personal secretary, and we worked with him. He served full-time in both positions. That was the pre-internet era; but today, you can seamlessly carry out both responsibilities at the same time. It is very normal now.”

The foreign minister added, “I have already clarified this. Many people have said that the person currently in Germany served as foreign minister but left that position to perform the role. The reality is that he was the leader of the Green Party. His Green Party lost the election, and for that reason he could no longer remain foreign minister.”