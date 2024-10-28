Three ministries, subordinate bodies asked to avoid AC use in winter

The government has asked three ministries and their subordinate bodies to avoid the use of air conditioners (AC) as much as possible for four months from November 2024 to February 2025 during the winter.

The ministries are the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources, the ministry of road transport and bridges and the ministry of railways.

Adviser of the interim government for these ministries Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan issued a directive in this regard on Monday.