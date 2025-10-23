Interim government: 2 advisers asked to step down

Two advisers, who have been representing the students in the interim government, were advised from the top echelon of the government to resign by mid-September. However, both requested more time to make their decision, according to highly placed government sources.

The two advisers in question are information and broadcasting adviser Mahfuj Alam and local government adviser Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuyain.

Sources further indicated that Mahfuj Alam has, so far, shown no interest in contesting the upcoming national election and wishes to remain in government.

Asif Mahmud, on the other hand, may resign before the announcement of the election schedule. No final decision has yet been made in either case.