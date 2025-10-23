Interim government: 2 advisers asked to step down
Two advisers, who have been representing the students in the interim government, were advised from the top echelon of the government to resign by mid-September. However, both requested more time to make their decision, according to highly placed government sources.
The two advisers in question are information and broadcasting adviser Mahfuj Alam and local government adviser Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuyain.
Sources further indicated that Mahfuj Alam has, so far, shown no interest in contesting the upcoming national election and wishes to remain in government.
Asif Mahmud, on the other hand, may resign before the announcement of the election schedule. No final decision has yet been made in either case.
Efforts to reach the two advisers for comment were unsuccessful. However, on 14 August, Asif Mahmud told newspersons that he would resign before the election schedule is announced.
Mahfuj Alam, speaking at an event on 28 September, said, “For the past two months, I have been uncertain about when I should step down. I mean I don’t know when that will be.”
According to sources, the representatives of the students themselves want at least one of them to remain on the advisory council until the end of the interim government’s tenure. They believe that their absence might allow certain individuals within the council to conspire against them.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 through the July Uprising, the interim government, led by professor Muhammad Yunus, was formed on 8 August.
The advisory council currently comprises 23 members, including the chief adviser and two student representatives.
At the time of formation, the council included student representative Md Nahid Islam, who later resigned on 25 February to become the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) — a party founded by young leaders of the July Uprising.
Mahfuj Alam initially served as special assistant to the chief adviser, appointed on 28 August last year. He was later sworn in as an adviser on 10 November, though initially without a specific portfolio. After Nahid Islam’s resignation, Mahfuj Alam was assigned responsibility for the information ministry.
Asif Mahmud initially oversaw the labour and youth and sports ministries. In November last year, he was reassigned to the local government ministry, replacing the late AF Hassan Ariff. He currently holds dual responsibilities for local government and sports.
Individuals close to the matter suggest that both student representative advisers are closely aligned with the NCP, often serving as informal consultants to the party.
During the political deadlock over the signing of the July National Charter, the National Consensus Commission held an informal meeting with the NCP on the night of 14 October, where one of the student advisers also attended.
NCP leaders, however, maintain that the advisory council was formed with representatives nominated by several political groups. They argue that asking only the two student advisers to step down is unacceptable.
According to a reliable source, the issue was raised by NCP leaders during their meeting with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday.
The 13th parliamentary election is expected to be held in the first half of February, with the election schedule likely to be announced in early December.
Against this backdrop, statements regarding the composition of the advisory council have stirred political debate. The BNP has demanded the removal of advisers with partisan affiliations, while NCP convener Nahid Islam has alleged that several advisers have developed close links with various political parties.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher has accused some advisers of engaging in conspiracies against his party.
Commenting on the matter, writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “The statements surrounding the advisory council are damaging to the image of both the government and chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus. Such remarks could raise public doubts about the neutrality of the interim government. The chief adviser must take bold steps to address the issue.”
“The two student advisers should either resign or publicly declare that they will not contest the election and have no formal or informal affiliation with the NCP,” he added.