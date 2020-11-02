Cabinet approves list of holidays for 2021

Prothom Alo English Desk

The cabinet on Monday approved the proposed list of 22 holidays for the 2021 calendar year by the executive order of the government, reports UNB.

The approval came at the regular weekly cabinet meeting held at the secretariat. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining it from Ganobhaban through a videoconference.

"The 14 general holidays will include six weekly holidays - four Fridays and two Saturdays," cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters after the meeting.

Advertisement

Among the other eight holidays, there's a weekly holiday (Saturday). So, the 22 public holidays will include seven weekly holidays.

Apart from the 22 days of public holidays, the cabinet secretary said there will also be five separate optional holidays for Muslims and Buddhists, eight separate optional holidays for Hindu and Christian communities, and two optional holidays for small ethic groups of Chattogram Hill Tracts.

More News

Time to reintroduce COVID tests, quarantine for inbound passengers: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a programme through video conference from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 17 September 2020

Govt mulls data privacy protection law: Palak

Govt mulls data privacy protection law: Palak

PM Hasina asks army to gain more strength

PM Hasina asks army to gain more strength

Land development tax system to be fully digitised from July: Minister

Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury addresses after inaugurating the first phase of the land development tax management software piloting programme at the ministry on 28 October 2020