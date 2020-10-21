Cabinet body approves 7 proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday approved seven procurement proposals worth of Tk 4.74 billion including 80,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer at Tk 1.74 billion, reports UNB.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting of the cabinet body.
The bulk fertilizers will be imported under three separate proposals. Of these, state-owned Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the industries ministry will import some 25,000 mts of bulk prilled (optional) urea fertilizer from Muntajat of Qatar at Tk 555 million.
The same quantity of bulk granular urea fertilizer will be imported by Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) from Saudi Arabia's state-owned Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) at the same price.
The BCIC will procure another 30,000 mts of bagged granular urea fertiliser from Bangladeshi Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company (Kafco) at Tk 621 million.
A proposal of Petrobangla under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division to appoint an international consultancy firm for a 2D seismic survey works received the cabinet body's approval.
Three firms won the contract under 7 lots at Tk 137.5 million through unsolicited offer under the Power and Energy Prompt Supply Increase (Special) Act 2010.
The cabinet body gave its nod to a cost extension proposal of water resources ministry for its consultant Nippon Koei Co. Ltd., Japan for the Flood Management and Livelihood Improvement Project at Haor Area.
After the approval, the consultancy cost will go up by Tk 132.2 million to Tk 1.01 billion from the existing Tk 883.2 million.
A tender proposal of Roads and Highways Department to award contract for a road improvement work from Akota Bazar to Bangladesh Navy's Sheikh Hasina Naval base at Cox's Bazar under a project package No-WP-1 also received the approval of the cabinet committee.
A joint venture of Jamil Iqbal, National Development Engineers Ltd., and Rana Builders (Pvt) Lt., won the contract at a contract value of Tk 1.36 billion.
The joint venture of Jamil Iqbal, National Development Engineers Ltd., and Hassan Techno Builders Ltd., obtained another works at the same area under the tender proposal package No-WP-2 at Tk 1.38 billion.
Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, additional secretary to the cabinet division briefed reporters about the meeting outcomes.