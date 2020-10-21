Cabinet body approves 7 proposals

The BCIC will procure another 30,000 mts of bagged granular urea fertiliser from Bangladeshi Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company (Kafco) at Tk 621 million.



A proposal of Petrobangla under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division to appoint an international consultancy firm for a 2D seismic survey works received the cabinet body's approval.



Three firms won the contract under 7 lots at Tk 137.5 million through unsolicited offer under the Power and Energy Prompt Supply Increase (Special) Act 2010.



The cabinet body gave its nod to a cost extension proposal of water resources ministry for its consultant Nippon Koei Co. Ltd., Japan for the Flood Management and Livelihood Improvement Project at Haor Area.



After the approval, the consultancy cost will go up by Tk 132.2 million to Tk 1.01 billion from the existing Tk 883.2 million.



