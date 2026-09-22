PM Tarique Rahman to present Bangladesh's vision, people's aspirations at UNGA

Mahdi Amin said the prime minister will deliver his address at the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Describing the prime minister's visit as a very brief one, the spokesperson said he was moving away from the usual practice of lengthy foreign visits and would stay in New York for only a short period.

"Excluding the two days spent on travel, he will stay in New York for only four working days and will attend a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings," he said.

Regarding the size of the delegation, Mahdi Amin said the prime minister had completely broken away from the traditional practice and arrived with a small delegation for the brief visit.

"Officially, there are only 35 people here. Besides them, there are only essential media, security and personal staff. Prime Minister's wife Zubaida Rahman is also accompanying him," he said.