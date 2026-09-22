PM Tarique Rahman to present Bangladesh's vision, people's aspirations at UNGA
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will present Bangladesh's vision for the future, national interests and aspirations of its people at the global forum of the United Nations General Assembly, with a focus on ensuring inclusive development, said PMO Spokesperson Mahdi Amin.
"Carrying the patriotism, emotions, sentiments and aspirations of the people, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will present before the global community what Bangladesh's vision for the future should be, how the country's interests can be safeguarded and how inclusive development can be ensured," he said.
Mahdi Amin made the remarks at a press conference in the lobby of the Hyatt Grand Central New York hotel at 9:00 pm local time today, Tuesday after the premier arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly.
He said the prime minister has arrived in New York on a historic visit as the head of a representative government elected by the people's vote after a long time.
Referring to the historical context, he said, "Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia had presented Bangladesh's position, vision and plans before the global community. As part of that historical continuity, their son, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, will likewise uphold the spirit of patriotism and present Bangladesh's interests and rights on the global stage."
Mahdi Amin said the prime minister will deliver his address at the UN General Assembly on Thursday.
Describing the prime minister's visit as a very brief one, the spokesperson said he was moving away from the usual practice of lengthy foreign visits and would stay in New York for only a short period.
"Excluding the two days spent on travel, he will stay in New York for only four working days and will attend a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings," he said.
Regarding the size of the delegation, Mahdi Amin said the prime minister had completely broken away from the traditional practice and arrived with a small delegation for the brief visit.
"Officially, there are only 35 people here. Besides them, there are only essential media, security and personal staff. Prime Minister's wife Zubaida Rahman is also accompanying him," he said.
Informing that the prime minister's official engagements will begin Tuesday, he said he would attend the opening session at the UN Headquarters at 9:00 am, where heads of state and government of different countries will be present.
Earlier in the morning, he will attend a "Welcome Breakfast Reception" hosted at the invitation of the UN Secretary-General.
PM's Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly, additional press secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman and Bangladesh's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations AKM Wahiduzzaman were also present at the press conference.