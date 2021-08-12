Government

Citizens without NID to get land services: Land ministry

The land ministry has decided to provide digital land services to the citizens without National Identity Card (NID) to verify the authenticity of the application, reports BSS.

To this end, the Ministry signed an agreement with the Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration under Local Government Division at the secretariat on Wednesday, said an official release.

Apart from the NID data, birth and death registration data or information will also be used in land service management from now on, it added.

Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony while land secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman presided over it.

Land ministry additional secretary Pradip Kumar Das and registrar general of the Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration Manik Lal Banik Signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

