Civil servants reluctant to submit wealth statement

Civil servants are required to make a declaration on their movable and immoveable property when joining service. Persons in civil service are also required to file details on the increase and decrease in their wealth through their respective authorities every five years as per rules.

Though such requirements exist in the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules to prevent corruption and ensure accountability of service holders, civil servants are not abiding by this.

Civil servants make a declaration in their wealth statements when they join service, but neglect submitting details on any increase or decrease in their wealth. The public administration ministry issued letter to this end twice in the last seven months, but to no avail.