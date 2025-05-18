Ready to exercise my rights as Bangladeshi citizen: Khalilur Rahman
National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman on Sunday said he remains prepared to exercise his rights as a Bangladeshi citizen although a BNP leader recently alleged that the adviser is a foreign citizen.
In response to the allegation, Rahman told BSS that the burden of proof of the allegation rests on the individual who made it and, if necessary, it would have to be proven before a court of law.
“I remain prepared to exercise my rights as a Bangladeshi citizen to the fullest extent,” said the National Security Adviser.
BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed recently alleged that Rahman is a foreign citizen.