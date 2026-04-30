Acting Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka summoned to foreign ministry

After summoning the acting Indian High Commissioner, the foreign ministry clearly stated that making public statements without evidence on such sensitive bilateral issues is not helpful for relations between the two neighbouring countries. Any unresolved issues should be addressed through international norms and existing bilateral mechanisms. It also urged Indian political leaders to refrain from making comments in the future that could affect relations between the two countries.

When asked on ABP Live whether suspected undocumented individuals of Bangladeshi origin are handed over to Bangladesh through due process, Himanta Biswa Sarma replied that doing so through India’s Ministry of External Affairs is difficult. Therefore, they wait until nightfall and, when no border security personnel are present, push them across the border under the cover of darkness.