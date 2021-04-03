Countrywide one-week lockdown from Monday: Quader

Bangladesh is set to enforce countrywide lockdown for one week from Monday, said road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.

Quader was talking to newspersons at his official residence in the capital today (Saturday).

The government has taken the decision as the COvid-19 situation worsens in Bangladesh. For the last few days, health directorate has been reporting more cases of novel coronavirus infection than the previous day. On Friday, the government reported nearly 6,900 cases, the highest number of detection in 24 hours.