Covid restrictions extended, factories to reopen, domestic flights to resume

Earlier, on 1 August, the government only allowed export-oriented factories to reopen during the restrictions.
On Tuesday, liberation war affairs minister Mozammel Haque after a high-level meeting on Covid-19 said the ongoing restrictions would be relaxed to a great extent as transport, shopping malls, government and private offices will reopen in phases from 11 August.
Local administration would be directed to arrange the movement of transport in phases. Vehicles would run in shifts and that will be fixed after meeting with transport owners and worker leaders. Trains and launches would operate too. The respective ministry would inform the people about the limited-scale movement of transport, he added.
The minister further said the situation would be observed for a couple of days. After that, the decision on Covid restrictions would be changed, if required. However, the educational institutions will remain closed till 31 August.