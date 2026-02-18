PM, new cabinet members pay homage to martyrs in Savar

“As the newly elected prime minister of Bangladesh, along with the newly formed council of ministers, I pay my humble tribute to the brave martyrs of the great Liberation War of 1971, whose sacrifices made our independent Bangladesh possible,” the prime minister wrote.

Tarique Rahman also paid deepest respects to all the martyrs of the movement to establish democracy in the country throughout the country’s history, from the war of independence in 1971 to the “war to protect the independence of the country and its people in 2024”.

“I myself and we believe that the aspiration of the martyrs was to establish a safe, humane, democratic, independent, sovereign Bangladesh. We have started working to establish the Bangladesh of the martyrs’ aspiration,” he wrote.

“May Allah grant us the success to implement every programme we announced before the people,” the prime minister added.