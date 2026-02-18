PM, new cabinet members pay homage to martyrs in Savar
Prime minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday paid homage to the martyrs of the country’s War of Liberation, a day after he took oath as the country’s 11th prime minister following his party’s landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections held on 12 February.
Tarique Rahman as the prime minister first paid tributes to the martyrs by placing wreath at the altar of the National Memorial in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city Dhaka at around 11:00 am.
Later, flanked by the new cabinet colleagues, he also placed another wreath at the altar of the National Memorial on behalf of his new cabinet.
After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices for the cause of the country’s independence in 1971.
A smartly turned out contingent drawn by the three services gave a state salute, while bugle played the last post on the occasion.
Later, Tarique Rahman signed the visitors’ book and planted a sampling of “Parijat” tree on the National Memorial premises.
In the visiting book, he wrote after the end of the fascist regime, the people of the country have started a new journey on the path of democracy through a free, fair and neutral election with the direct vote of the country’s democracy-loving people.
“As the newly elected prime minister of Bangladesh, along with the newly formed council of ministers, I pay my humble tribute to the brave martyrs of the great Liberation War of 1971, whose sacrifices made our independent Bangladesh possible,” the prime minister wrote.
Tarique Rahman also paid deepest respects to all the martyrs of the movement to establish democracy in the country throughout the country’s history, from the war of independence in 1971 to the “war to protect the independence of the country and its people in 2024”.
“I myself and we believe that the aspiration of the martyrs was to establish a safe, humane, democratic, independent, sovereign Bangladesh. We have started working to establish the Bangladesh of the martyrs’ aspiration,” he wrote.
“May Allah grant us the success to implement every programme we announced before the people,” the prime minister added.
He prayed to almighty Allah seeking forgiveness for all the martyrs.
Tarique Rahman, also the chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) took oath as the prime minister, five days after his party clinched a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary polls.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Tarique Rahman and his cabinet members at the South Plaza of the Sangsad Bhaban here on Tuesday.
His council of ministers included 25 ministers and 24 state ministers.