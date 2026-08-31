How much will govt employees’ salaries increase in 3 phases?

The new pay scale for government employees will be implemented in phases starting 1 July this year. The revised basic salaries will be implemented in three phases between July this year and 2027. Allowances, meanwhile, will come into effect simultaneously from 1 January, 2028.

According to sources in the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Finance, the government has decided to prioritise employees in Grades 10 to 20 when implementing the new pay scale, taking into consideration the needs of lower-income employees.

For employees in Grades 10 to 20, 50 per cent of the increased basic salary will be implemented in the first phase, covering the first six months from July this year. In the second phase, another 25 per cent will be implemented from January 2027, followed by the remaining 25 per cent in the third phase from July 2027.