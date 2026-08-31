9th pay scale
How much will govt employees’ salaries increase in 3 phases?
The new pay scale for government employees will be implemented in phases starting 1 July this year. The revised basic salaries will be implemented in three phases between July this year and 2027. Allowances, meanwhile, will come into effect simultaneously from 1 January, 2028.
According to sources in the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Finance, the government has decided to prioritise employees in Grades 10 to 20 when implementing the new pay scale, taking into consideration the needs of lower-income employees.
For employees in Grades 10 to 20, 50 per cent of the increased basic salary will be implemented in the first phase, covering the first six months from July this year. In the second phase, another 25 per cent will be implemented from January 2027, followed by the remaining 25 per cent in the third phase from July 2027.
This means employees in these grades will receive 50 per cent of the increased basic salary in the first phase. In the second phase, another 25 per cent will be added, bringing the total increase to 75 per cent. In the final phase, the remaining 25 per cent will be added, bringing them to the full 100 per cent of the increased basic salary.
From the following year, 2028, employees will receive their revised salaries and allowances together.
On the other hand, for employees in Grades 1 to 9, 40 per cent of the increased basic salary will be implemented in the first phase, effective 1 July this year. Another 30 per cent will be implemented from 1 January, 2027, and the remaining 30 per cent from 1 July, 2027.
The new pay scale was approved at a Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat today, Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Later, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani provided details of the salary increases at a press conference at the Department of Information.
Asked how much of the increased basic salary would be provided in each of the three phases, the cabinet secretary said, “Perhaps one portion will be implemented over six months. It will take effect from this July. Another portion will take effect after six months, and another will become effective at the end.”
The Cabinet Secretary further said the revised basic salaries would be implemented in three phases by the end of 2027. From 2028, both salaries and allowances would be implemented in full.