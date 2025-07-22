Aircraft crash: Govt denies rumour of concealing casualties information

The government has denied the rumour of concealing information regarding the casualties in the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) fighter jet crash on the Milestone School and College campus in the capital's Uttara, leaving 27 people killed.

"We are observing with concern that propaganda is being spread by claiming that information about casualties is being concealed from various quarters. We would like to state very firmly that this claim is not correct," according to a press release of the Chief Adviser's press wing.

The government, army administration, school and hospital authorities are working together to publish a complete and accurate list of those killed and injured in this tragic incident, it said.