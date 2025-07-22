Aircraft crash: Govt denies rumour of concealing casualties information
The government has denied the rumour of concealing information regarding the casualties in the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) fighter jet crash on the Milestone School and College campus in the capital's Uttara, leaving 27 people killed.
"We are observing with concern that propaganda is being spread by claiming that information about casualties is being concealed from various quarters. We would like to state very firmly that this claim is not correct," according to a press release of the Chief Adviser's press wing.
The government, army administration, school and hospital authorities are working together to publish a complete and accurate list of those killed and injured in this tragic incident, it said.
The government has called upon everyone to communicate immediately with the school authorities if anyone is still missing in the accident.
A control room was set up at the school. In addition, the school's registry books and other documents are being checked to see if anyone is still missing.
The government is providing all kinds of assistance to all those killed and injured in the tragic accident at Milestone School and College, the release said.
The names and identities of all deceased are being verified and listed, it said, adding that the bodies that cannot be identified are being identified through DNA tests.
In addition, the utmost measures have been taken to provide proper treatment to the injured in this incident in several hospitals in Dhaka.