Govt reviewing 101 deals with India, results soon: Chief Whip

Ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Parliament Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni has said the government is reviewing 101 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed with India, adding that the results of the review will come up soon.

The chief whip made the remarks in reply to a journalist’s query at a press conference at the Parliament Media Centre on Friday following the 13th parliament’s third session, which ended on Thursday.

Other whips from the ruling party were also present at the press conference.

A journalist asked about the movement of ships of friendly countries under the agreements on the use of the Chattogram and Mongla ports and whether those agreements would be cancelled.

In response, Nurul Islam said, “We are discussing the agreements, all 101 MoUs, and you will get the results very soon.”