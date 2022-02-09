The reshuffle was made through promotion and transfer. The public administration ministry issued separate gazettes on Wednesday.
Secretary of primary and mass education ministry Golam Md Hashibul Alam was transferred to the defence ministry.
The education ministry’s Technical and Madrasah Education Division secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan has been transferred to the primary and mass education ministry.
Cabinet division secretary (coordination and reforms) Md Kamal Hossain has been transferred to the Technical and Madrasah Education Division.
Additional secretary of cabinet division Md Shamsul Arefin was promoted to secretary and made cabinet division (coordination and reforms) secretary.
Besides, additional secretary of energy and mineral resources AKM Fazlul Rahman was promoted to secretary and made a member of the planning commission.