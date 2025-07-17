Police inquiry for political affiliation in recruitment, promotion to repeal

The government has decided to cancel the process of inquiry of candidate’s political affiliation during any job appointment and promotion.

The decision has been taken in line with Public Administration Reform Commission’s recommendations. The Chief Adviser’s office, the Public Administration Ministry and two departments of the Home Ministry will implement the decision.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Chief Adviser’s office on Monday, the second meeting on implementation of the Public Administration Reform Commission.

At the first meeting, held on 16 June, 18 proposals were discussed, of which eight were deemed relatively easier to implement. Several implementation decisions were made for these eight.

In the latest session, the commission discussed progress on those eight and agreed to proceed with implementing several new recommendations.

However, some ministries and departments expressed that certain recommendations are not feasible for immediate implementation. In some cases, the decision was made to form inter-ministerial committees, comprising secretaries from the relevant ministries, to review and move forward with those recommendations.

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government during the student–people uprising, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus on 8 August last year.

Since then, six reform commissions were established to initiate structural reforms across various state sectors. An additional five commissions were later added.