Dhaka-Mymensingh highway to be upgraded to expressway

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who presided over the cabinet body meeting, informed reporters that the Korean firm will bear the full cost of the project while the Bangladesh government will only spend Tk 2.8 billion for the rehabilitation of the affected people and Tk 1 billion for utility service relocation.



He said this highway has already been built as a four-lane one by the roads and highway division.



Four more projects



Another meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchase was held later with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair. This meeting approved procurement proposals.



These include public works and housing ministry's proposal to award a contract of Tk 1.60 billion to Noorani Construction Ltd to build 76 flats each having a size of 1,800 square feet for government officials at Azimur Government Colony.



