DIFE formulates guideline on occupational safety and health

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) under the labour and employment ministry has formulated a guideline on occupational safety and health in the wake of coronavirus.
‘Guideline on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) to Prevent and Mitigate COVID-19 in the Workplace’, has been unveiled at Shromo Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.
Based on international and national labour standards, the COVID-19 OSH guideline sets out recommendations and procedures for the government, workers, employers, safety committees and all labour sector related stakeholders to plan and organise the containment of coronavirus in the workplace, says a press release.
Secretary of the ministry KM Abdus Salam said the guideline has been formulated maintaining international labour standards.
He spelled out the need to have effective preparations to protect the labour sector from the second wave of COVID-19 infection in the coming winter.
Implementing this guideline in the workplace is now a challenge, the secretary added.
Speaking at the ceremony, inspector general of DIFE Shib Nath Roy said, “This guideline is a milestone in ensuring health and safety in all workplaces, as it has been prepared and customized for our country’s labour sectors in the light of guidance issued by the health ministry, World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO).”
The National Council for Industry, Health and Safety approved the guideline on 9 June this year.
The guideline has been formulated in 100 pages to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on this birth centenary.
KM Ali Azam, secretary of the ministry of industries also spoke at the programme conducted by deputy inspector general (safety) of DIFE Kamrul Hasan.