DIFE formulates guideline on occupational safety and health

Based on international and national labour standards, the COVID-19 OSH guideline sets out recommendations and procedures for the government, workers, employers, safety committees and all labour sector related stakeholders to plan and organise the containment of coronavirus in the workplace, says a press release.



Secretary of the ministry KM Abdus Salam said the guideline has been formulated maintaining international labour standards.

He spelled out the need to have effective preparations to protect the labour sector from the second wave of COVID-19 infection in the coming winter.

Implementing this guideline in the workplace is now a challenge, the secretary added.