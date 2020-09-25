Diplomacy has transformed into almost economic diplomacy: PM to diplomats

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday asked Bangladesh’s diplomats to reinforce economic diplomacy for expanding trade and business to achieve economic self-reliance for the country.

“Diplomacy has transformed into almost economic diplomacy. Now we need to see how we should expand trade and business, to achieve economic self-reliance by maintaining good relations with all, to achieve development, and bring peace through collaborating one another. We’ll have to carry out diplomacy in such a way,” she said.