Fresh austerity measures on govt spending, ban on vehicle purchases, building construction

The government has imposed further restrictions on public spending to implement the budget for the current 2026–27 fiscal year.

The purchase of new vehicles, participation in overseas training and seminars funded by the government, and construction of new buildings have been suspended. At the same time, the government has decided to reduce the number of development projects and increase allocations for important ones.

The Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance issued a circular on Monday outlining these directives for the preparation of the revised budget.

According to the Finance Ministry's instructions, total expenditure in the revised budget must remain within the limit set in the original budget. No ministry or division will be allowed to seek additional allocations. Instead, allocations within the original budget must be rearranged for sectors necessary to implement the government's priorities, policies and election manifesto.

The instructions have been sent to all ministries, divisions and relevant institutions. They have been asked to submit proposals for the revised budget for the current fiscal year by 26 November.