DMP bans carrying arms, explosives in parliament area

The restricted areas are: Mahakhali crossing of Mymensingh road to Bangla Motor crossing via old Airport Road, western part of Bangla Motor link road to Saarc Fountain at Sonargaon crossing, eastern part of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road link road, Shyamoli crossing to Dhanmondi-16 (old 27) link road on Mirpur road, Rokeya Sarani link road to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing via old 9th division (airplane) crossing, eastern part of Indira road to Manik Mia Avenue's western part and the restricted area of Sangsad Bhaban and all the roads and lanes in the area.