Consensus over setting up permanent HC bench in every division: Ali Riaz

Political parties have reached a consensus on two key issues - setting up permanent High Court benches in every division and amending the presidential clemency provision, said Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz on Thursday.

"Today's dialogue saw significant progress. We achieved consensus on two issues," he said while briefing reporters in the afternoon after the ninth day of the second round reform dialogue at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Profi Riaz said all political parties agreed that the judiciary should be decentralised and permanent benches of the High Court should be established in each of the eight divisions.

"It was agreed that one or more than one permanent benches of the High Court Division will be set up in the divisional level outside Dhaka," he said.

