Directive to keep 3 books, including ‘President Zia of Bangladesh: A Political Biography’ in govt primary schools withdrawn

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has withdrawn its directive requiring all government primary schools across the country to keep three books in their libraries.

The books are: ‘President Zia: Rajnoitik Jiboni’ (President Zia of Bangladesh: A Political Biography), Begum Khaleda Zia: Jibon O Shongram’ (Begum Khaleda Zia: Her Life, Her Story), and ‘Sobar Age Bangladesh’ (Bangladesh First).