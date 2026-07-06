Directive to keep 3 books, including ‘President Zia of Bangladesh: A Political Biography’ in govt primary schools withdrawn
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has withdrawn its directive requiring all government primary schools across the country to keep three books in their libraries.
The books are: ‘President Zia: Rajnoitik Jiboni’ (President Zia of Bangladesh: A Political Biography), Begum Khaleda Zia: Jibon O Shongram’ (Begum Khaleda Zia: Her Life, Her Story), and ‘Sobar Age Bangladesh’ (Bangladesh First).
The ministry last month instructed the Directorate of Primary Education's director general to take the necessary steps to implement the directive.
Asked about the matter, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education, Shahina Ferdousi told Prothom Alo on Monday evening that the ministry had cancelled the directive today.
According to sources, last month the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a directive to the director general of the Directorate of Primary Education titled, “Preservation of one set of books (comprising three titles) for reading in the library of every government primary school.”
The directive requested the directorate to take the necessary steps to ensure that each school library preserved one set comprising the three books.