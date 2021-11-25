DSCC terminates two staff, suspends another

A departmental case was filed against Md Iran Mia, another driver (heavy vehicle) of the corporation and he was temporarily suspended for allowing someone else to drive a truck that was illegally allotted, said DSCC.
The irresponsibility of the DSCC cleaning staff led to the death of a Notre Dame College student Wednesday as a garbage truck hit him while crossing a road at Golchattar in the city's Gulistan area.
Patrol police in the area detained the driver Russel Khan while he was fleeing and seized the truck, said Md A Ahad, deputy police commissioner of Motijheel range of DMP.
A case was filed at Paltan police station in this regard following a complaint lodged by Naim's father, he said.
Russel was neither appointed by DSCC as a driver nor he has any driving license, said the police official.
DSCC driver Harun used to allow Russel to drive the vehicle in his absence, he said.