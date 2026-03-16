BNP’s politics is to change people’s fate: PM Tarique Rahman

Highlighting various government initiatives involving the country’s commoners, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said his party’s political vision is to change the people’s fortune.

“If someone earns Taka 5,000 today, we want their income to elevate to Taka 10,000 within the next few years. If someone earns Taka 2,000, we want to take such policies that will help double their income,” he said.

The prime minister added: “This is our political goal. This is the politics of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, this is the politics of Khaleda Zia, and this is the politics of the BNP government elected by you.”

Tarique Rahman, also BNP chairman, made the remarks while addressing a public rally on the bank of Sahapara Canal in the Balrampur area here this afternoon after inaugurating the nationwide programme to excavate and re-excavate rivers, canals and water bodies.

The prime minister opened the excavation of 53 canals across the country by initiating the excavation of the 12-kilometer Sahapara Canal here.

Tarique Rahman formally launched the initiative by cutting soil with a spade at 12:27pm. Later, the Prime minister planted a tree sapling on the bank of the Sahapara Canal.