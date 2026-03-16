BNP’s politics is to change people’s fate: PM Tarique Rahman
The prime minister announced that the government is also planning to promote agriculture-based industries in the northern region.
Highlighting various government initiatives involving the country’s commoners, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said his party’s political vision is to change the people’s fortune.
“If someone earns Taka 5,000 today, we want their income to elevate to Taka 10,000 within the next few years. If someone earns Taka 2,000, we want to take such policies that will help double their income,” he said.
The prime minister added: “This is our political goal. This is the politics of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, this is the politics of Khaleda Zia, and this is the politics of the BNP government elected by you.”
Tarique Rahman, also BNP chairman, made the remarks while addressing a public rally on the bank of Sahapara Canal in the Balrampur area here this afternoon after inaugurating the nationwide programme to excavate and re-excavate rivers, canals and water bodies.
The prime minister opened the excavation of 53 canals across the country by initiating the excavation of the 12-kilometer Sahapara Canal here.
Tarique Rahman formally launched the initiative by cutting soil with a spade at 12:27pm. Later, the Prime minister planted a tree sapling on the bank of the Sahapara Canal.
Referring to his election pledges to build a beautiful country like developed nations and highlighting the role of the country’s people during the Liberation War, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman’s tenure and anti-fascist movement, Tarique Rahman stressed that development programmes cannot succeed without public support.
Reflecting on the present government’s development plans and steps to improve the living standard of the country’s people, he said, “I cannot do this work alone. We need you with us . . . without your support, it is impossible to carry out this work.”
Through this canal excavation programme, we want to build a Bangladesh where people can establish their rights and stand strong both economically and politically.Tarique Rahman, prime minister
Describing the people as the true owners of the country, the prime minister said, “The people are the source of all power, and the people are the real owners of this country”.
He urged the people to remain vigilant against attempts to create division or unrest in the country.
“Some people try to create confusion with sweet words. We must remain alert against those who want to create instability in the country,” the prime minister said.
About the newly launched canal excavation programme, Tarique Rahman said that the programme marked the beginning of a broader effort to build a stronger Bangladesh where citizens could establish their rights.
“Through this canal excavation programme, we want to build a Bangladesh where people can establish their rights and stand strong both economically and politically,” the prime minister said.
Noting that he will closely monitor the implementation of the canal excavation programme, Tarique Rahman said, “When I hear that the excavation of the 12-kilometre Sahapara Canal has been completed, InshaAllah I will come again to see it”.
The prime minister said that once the Sahapara canal excavation is completed, it will bring major benefits to agriculture in the area.
“This canal is about 12 kilometres long. When the work will be fully completed, around 31,000 farmers will receive irrigation water from it,” he said, adding, irrigation facilities from the canal will cover about 1,200 hectares of land, while nearly 350,000 people will benefit from the water in various ways.
Noting that the improved irrigation system is expected to increase crop production significantly, Tarique Rahman said, “The farmers of this area will be able to produce about 60,000 tonnes more crops than the current production, InshaAllah”.
Recalling the pledges made before the national election, the prime minister said the BNP government has already begun implementing several pledges aimed at supporting farmers and rural communities.
He noted that Bangladesh is home to nearly 20 crores (200 million) of people, most of whom live in rural areas and depend on agriculture for their livelihood.
Therefore, it is important to put agriculture on a strong foundation, because if agriculture survives and farmers remain well, the people of Bangladesh will remain well, the prime minister said, adding, thus, the government has been implementing different farmer-friendly programmes.
Tarique Rahman reminded the audience that his government had promised before the election to waive agricultural loans of up to Taka 10,000 including interest, and that the decision was taken during the first cabinet meeting after forming the government.
Pointing out the importance of canal excavation, the Prime Minister said many canals across the country have been filled up over time, causing water shortages during the dry season and floods during the monsoon.
“Across Bangladesh many canals that existed before have been filled up. In some places even rivers have been filled,” he said, adding, by digging canals, it will be possible to store excess rainwater during the monsoon and use it for agricultural purposes.
The prime minister said the government planned to excavate around 20,000 kilometres of canals across the country over the next five years to improve water management and support agriculture.
Alongside canal excavation, he said, the government will also undertake a tree plantation programme.
“We will plant around 7,000 trees along the banks of this Sahapara canal. People will be able to move along the canal road and benefit from it,” the prime minister said.
Tarique Rahman warned that excessive extraction of underground water through deep tube wells has caused groundwater levels to fall significantly.
“Ten years ago water could be found at a depth of about 50 feet, but now in many places people have to go as deep as 300 feet,” he said.
Therefore, the prime minister stressed the importance of conserving surface water through canal and river excavation so that underground water reserves can be preserved for future generations.
Highlighting several other programmes introduced by the present government, he said the government has already launched the ‘Family Card’ programme, which aims to reach four crore (40 million) families led by women across Bangladesh.
Although some areas have not yet received the cards, the prime minister assured that the programme would gradually expand.
“We have already started the pilot project and distributed Family Cards among 37,000 women. Gradually the programme will reach all areas, including Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh,” he said.
Speaking about the ‘Farmer Card’, Tarique Rahman said that a plan has been taken to launch the ‘Farmer Card’. Through this, small, marginal and medium farmers will be able to get various government benefits, he said, adding that the pilot project is going to be launched soon.
The prime minister announced that the government is also planning to promote agriculture-based industries in the northern region.
He said discussions have already been held with major companies involved in agricultural processing and manufacturing.
After the Eid-ul-Fitr, he said would sit with those industrial institutions so that more agro-based mills and industries can be established in this region, including Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh, to create employment opportunities for local youth.
LGRD minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, social welfare minister AZM Zahid Hossain, water resources minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, disaster management, relief affairs minister Asadul Habib Dulu, state minister for water resources Forhad Hossain Azad and Jatiya Sangsad whip Md Akhtaruzzaman Mia spoke at the rally.
Local lawmakers Syed Jahangir Alam, Md Sadique Reaz and Md Monjurul Islam also spoke, among others.
Dinajpur district BNP president Advocate Mofazzal Hossain Dulal presided over the rally while general secretary Bakhtiar Ahmed Kachi conducted it.