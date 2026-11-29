Bangladesh Bank has published the holiday calendar for banks for next year, listing a total of 31 holidays. However, one of these holidays will apply only to the three hill districts. The remaining 30 will be public holidays observed nationwide.

Bangladesh Bank published the holiday schedule on Sunday, in line with the government's declared public holidays. Instructions in this regard have been sent to the managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of all banks in the country.

According to the holiday calendar announced by Bangladesh Bank, bank employees will get the highest number of holidays in March and May next year, with eight holidays in each month.

In March, banks will remain closed for eight days in total for Eid-ul-Fitr, Shab-e-Qadr, Independence Day and Jumu'atul Wida. However, Jumu'atul Wida falls on a Friday, which is already a weekly holiday. Excluding this overlapping holiday, banks will remain closed for seven days in March.

The five-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday will run from 8 to 12 March. Banks will also remain closed on 5 March for Jumu'atul Wida, 7 March for Shab-e-Qadr and 26 March for Independence Day.

Similarly, a six-day holiday has been announced for Eid-ul-Azha in May, from Saturday, 15 May, to Thursday, 20 May. As Saturday is already a weekly holiday, bank employees will effectively get five additional holidays for Eid-ul-Azha.