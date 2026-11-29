Banks to have 30 holidays next year, including 9-day break in March
Bangladesh Bank has published the holiday calendar for banks for next year, listing a total of 31 holidays. However, one of these holidays will apply only to the three hill districts. The remaining 30 will be public holidays observed nationwide.
Bangladesh Bank published the holiday schedule on Sunday, in line with the government's declared public holidays. Instructions in this regard have been sent to the managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of all banks in the country.
According to the holiday calendar announced by Bangladesh Bank, bank employees will get the highest number of holidays in March and May next year, with eight holidays in each month.
In March, banks will remain closed for eight days in total for Eid-ul-Fitr, Shab-e-Qadr, Independence Day and Jumu'atul Wida. However, Jumu'atul Wida falls on a Friday, which is already a weekly holiday. Excluding this overlapping holiday, banks will remain closed for seven days in March.
The five-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday will run from 8 to 12 March. Banks will also remain closed on 5 March for Jumu'atul Wida, 7 March for Shab-e-Qadr and 26 March for Independence Day.
Similarly, a six-day holiday has been announced for Eid-ul-Azha in May, from Saturday, 15 May, to Thursday, 20 May. As Saturday is already a weekly holiday, bank employees will effectively get five additional holidays for Eid-ul-Azha.
However, if the announced dates remain unchanged, bankers could enjoy a nine-day break around Eid-ul-Azha. Friday, 14 May, is a weekly holiday, followed by the Eid holidays from 15 to 20 May. If banks are not kept open under special arrangements on 21 and 22 May, Friday and Saturday, those two weekly holidays will also be added to the Eid break.
As a result, bank employees could enjoy nine consecutive days off before and after Eid-ul-Azha.
May also includes the May Day holiday on Saturday, 1 May, and the Buddha Purnima holiday on Thursday, 20 May. However, the Buddha Purnima holiday will overlap with the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. Excluding public holidays that fall on weekly holidays, banks will effectively have five additional holidays in May.
Here is the month-wise breakdown of holidays
January: Three consecutive days off
The first public holiday for banks next year will be on Sunday, 24 January, for Shab-e-Barat. However, the date may change depending on the sighting of the moon.
If the holiday remains on 24 January, bankers will get three consecutive days off, including the weekly holidays.
February: Three consecutive days off
Banks will have one public holiday in February next year: International Mother Language Day on Sunday, 21 February.
The holiday will be combined with the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday, giving bankers three consecutive days off.
March: Nine consecutive days off
According to Bangladesh Bank's holiday calendar, banks will have a nine-day break from Friday, 5 March, to Saturday, 13 March.
This includes five days of Eid holidays, including Friday; one day for Jumu'atul Wida (Friday); two weekly holidays (6 and 13 March); and Shab-e-Qadr on 7 March.
If the schedule remains unchanged, bankers will enjoy a long consecutive break at the beginning of March.
April: One public holiday, with an opportunity for a longer break
Banks will have one public holiday in April for Bangla New Year, on Wednesday, 14 April. In the three hill districts, the holiday will be observed on Tuesday, 13 April.
However, bankers can enjoy a longer break by planning ahead. If they take Thursday, 15 April, off, it will be combined with the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday, giving them four consecutive days off.
May: A long holiday
The month's holidays will begin with May Day on 1 May. This will be followed by a six-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday from Saturday, 15 May, to Thursday, 20 May.
Three weekly holidays before and after the Eid break could extend the holiday to nine consecutive days. The Buddha Purnima holiday will also overlap with the Eid holidays.
June: Another opportunity for an extended break
Banks will have one public holiday in June, for Ashura on Wednesday, 16 June.
If bankers take Thursday off as well, it will be combined with the two weekly holidays, allowing them to enjoy four consecutive days off by taking just one additional day of leave.
July: Three consecutive days off
Banks will have one public holiday in July, on 1 July, for Bank Holiday.
As the date falls on a Thursday, it will be followed by the two weekly holidays, giving bankers three consecutive days off.
August: Three-day breaks on two occasions
The first public holiday of the month will be on 5 August, Thursday, marking July Mass Uprising Day. It will be followed by two weekly holidays, giving bankers three consecutive days off at the beginning of the month.
Another public holiday will fall on Sunday, 15 August, for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him). This holiday will be combined with the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday.
There will also be a public holiday on Wednesday, 25 August, for Janmashtami. Bankers can extend this break by taking Thursday off, which will be followed by the two weekly holidays.
September: No public holidays
According to Bangladesh Bank's holiday calendar, there will be no public holidays in September apart from the regular weekly holidays.
October: Three consecutive days off
Banks will have two public holidays in October, on Saturday, 9 October, and Sunday, 10 October, for Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.
The holidays will be combined with the weekly holiday on Friday, giving bankers three consecutive days off.
November: One public holiday, with a three-day break
According to the announced calendar, banks will have one public holiday in November, on Sunday, 7 November, marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
Combined with the two weekly holidays, this will give bankers three consecutive days off.
December: Three public holidays
Banks will have three declared public holidays in the final month of next year, two of which fall on weekly holidays.
Banks will remain closed on Thursday, 16 December, to mark Victory Day. Combined with the two weekly holidays, this will give bankers three consecutive days off.
Banks will also remain closed on Saturday, 25 December, for Christmas, and Friday, 31 December, for Bank Holiday. Both dates fall on regular weekly holidays.