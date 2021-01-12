EC faces backlash over speakers’ honorarium

The Election Commission (EC) had imparted training to government and non-government officials of various levels before the 11th parliamentary election and the 5th upazila parishad election. At that time, the commission created several posts for trainers including ‘special speakers’ and ‘course advisor’ across the country and paid them more than Tk 30 million (Tk 3 crore) in honorarium.

The local and revenue audit directorate said, several positions including special speakers and course advisor created by the EC for election training are not approved by the finance ministry. Consequently, the honorarium paid to these persons state has cased financial loss to the state.

Sources at the EC said the list of special speakers include the chief election commissioner, four election commissioners, the EC secretary at the time and additional and joint secretaries. The ‘supervising’ trainers were the EC officials holding the position of deputy secretary and above, as well as deputy commissioner, superintendent of police of all districts and the respective election returning officers. Other trainers’ positions also included course monitoring officer, assistant course coordinator, regional course coordinator, additional regional course coordinator, district course coordinator and additional district course coordinator.

The 11th parliamentary election was held in December of 2018 and the 5th upazila parishad polls in 2019. Regarding the creation of new posts and remuneration for these posts, the EC said, as per the Election Commission Secretariat Act, the EC secretariat is not under the jurisdiction of any ministry or division. The commission authorities make the final decision on the spending of the allocation made by the finance ministry. So no approval from the ministry is necessary for the creation of these posts.