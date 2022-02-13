Efforts on to capitalise on an innocent conversation: Law minister

The minister made these remarks during an event to hand over the cheque of Tk 200 million (Tk 20 crore) as stimulus from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to the leaders of Bangladesh Bar Council at the secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.
Asked about the audio clip, Anisul Huq told the newspersons, “Those who have been broadcasting the audio clip are so bankrupt that they are now trying to capitalise on an innocent conversation as they have no other weapons at their disposal.”
“I think it must be investigated and it is not be right to give importance to it either,” he added.
Anisul Huq said prime minister Sheikh Hasina granted Tk 200 million (Tk 20 crore) from her relief fund for the lawyers out of her respect, love and affection, considering the hardship of the lawyers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Attorney general and Bar Council chairman AM Amin Uddin and vice chairman Muhammad Yusuf Hussain Humayun received the cheque from the minister.
Former food minister Quamrul Islam, lawyers Syed Rezaur Rahman and Mokhlesur Rahman Badal and bar council leaders were present at the event.