Chief Adviser emphasises continuing Dhaka-Beijing cooperation

Reflecting the interim government’s relationship with the Chinese government, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed optimism that although a new government would soon take office, cooperation between Bangladesh and China must continue.

“In a few weeks, I will be out of this office and a new government will form, but the work between our two countries must go on,” he said.

The Chief Adviser made the remarks when a delegation from the China-Bangladesh Partnership Forum met him on Wednesday at the State Guest House Jamuna here, said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Friday morning.

The delegation included senior Chinese academics, investors, and industry leaders from the biomedical, infrastructure, digital, and legal sectors.

Xin-yuan Fu, a leading Chinese biomedical scientist and Director of the West China School of Medicine at Sichuan University, commended Professor Yunus’s vision and said he was very much looking forward to working with Bangladeshi academics and contributing to improving people’s lives.