IMED’s report on power sector: Additional secy also suspended

The authorities temporarily suspended Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division's (IMED) immediate past director general and additional secretary SM Hamiqul Haque on allegation of misconduct.

The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

Earlier, he was made an officer on special duty (OSD), considered a punishment post, to the ministry.

The public administration ministry earlier suspended IMED’s former director and deputy secretary Mohammad Mahidur Rahman.