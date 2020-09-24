Expats can go to Oman from 1 Oct, need COVID-19 test report: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said Bangladeshi expatriates, who got stuck in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be able to return to their workplaces in Oman from 1 October, reports news agency UNB.

He said the Bangladeshis can return to Oman by any airlines without the obligation of having no objection certificate (NOCs) from the Embassy.

Momen said they got the message from the Oman government on Thursday.

But the returnees must have valid Omani resident permits or Iqamas, valid passports and COVID-19 test reports, Momen said.