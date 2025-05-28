Secretariat employees to observe 1hr daily work abstention from tomorrow

Employees at the Bangladesh secretariat have announced to observe work abstention for one hour every day, demanding repeal of ‘Public Service (amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.

The employees of divisional commissioner office, deputy commissioner office and other government offices have also been asked to continue the work abstention simultaneously.

They also set an ultimatum till 31 May to fulfill their demands.

On Wednesday around 2:00pm, leaders of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum announced a new phase of their work abstention programme at a press conference held at the Secretariat.

This announcement followed a one-day suspension of their ongoing protests.

At the press conference, the forum’s co-chairman, Badiul Kabir, denounced the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance as an "illegal black law."

“We have received a somewhat positive signal regarding its complete withdrawal. We hope the outcomes of ongoing discussions will satisfy the employees,” he said.