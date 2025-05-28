Secretariat employees to observe 1hr daily work abstention from tomorrow
Employees at the Bangladesh secretariat have announced to observe work abstention for one hour every day, demanding repeal of ‘Public Service (amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.
The employees of divisional commissioner office, deputy commissioner office and other government offices have also been asked to continue the work abstention simultaneously.
They also set an ultimatum till 31 May to fulfill their demands.
On Wednesday around 2:00pm, leaders of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum announced a new phase of their work abstention programme at a press conference held at the Secretariat.
This announcement followed a one-day suspension of their ongoing protests.
At the press conference, the forum’s co-chairman, Badiul Kabir, denounced the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance as an "illegal black law."
“We have received a somewhat positive signal regarding its complete withdrawal. We hope the outcomes of ongoing discussions will satisfy the employees,” he said.
Citing ongoing dialogues, the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, and the national budget announcement, Badiul Kabir said that the forum has decided to continue the movement while taking all relevant circumstances into account. Work abstention will now take place daily from 10:00am 11:00am at the secretariat, with the same programmes to be observed at the divisional commissioner’s offices, deputy commissioner’s offices, and other field-level offices.
He emphasised that the strike will continue until the demands are met or a new announcement is made.
However, he urged that employees involved in emergency services—such as budget work or patient care at hospitals—should limit their participation in the strike to no more than 30 minutes.
In response to journalists’ questions, co-chairman Md Nurul Islam stated that the work stoppage will continue until 31 May.
“After that, a new programme will certainly be announced. If there is no positive outcome by 31 May, the movement will continue. That phase will be outlined later. But withdrawing from the movement is not an option.”
The forum’s co–secretary general Md Nazrul Islam highlighted the potential negative impacts of the ordinance on government employees during the press conference.
Earlier today, a delegation led by senior secretary of the land ministry, AMM Saleh Ahmed—tasked with negotiating with employees—presented their demands to cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid, calling for the repeal of the ordinance.
The cabinet secretary is expected to convey the matter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, after which further steps will be considered. These secretaries had met with representatives of the protesting employees just the day before.
After Tuesday’s meeting with the secretaries including senior secretary of the land ministry, forum leaders agreed to suspend their protest programme for one day. Now the protest will resume for one-hour daily work abstention from tomorrow.
The interim government's Advisory Council approved the draft of the ordinance revising the Public Service Act, 2018. In response, employees from various ministries and departments launched a protest movement. Despite the ongoing protests, the government officially issued the ordinance on Sunday evening.
From Saturday, employees of different ministries and departments have held continuous protest marches and rallies inside the secretariat for four days, abandoning their offices to demand the repeal of what they call a “repressive and black law.”