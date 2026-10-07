More than 48,000 committees to fight mosquitoes exist only on paper

More than 48,000 committees across the country are supposed to work on mosquito control. These committees are supposed to exist at every ward of every union, as well as at various levels up to the national level. On paper, they exist; in reality, they do not.

Experts say dengue cannot be prevented in the country unless the Ministry of Local Government takes the issue seriously and acts proactively.

The dengue outbreak is worsening. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is reporting deaths every day. Another 10 people died yesterday, Tuesday. Nine people died the previous day. This brings the number of dengue deaths this year to 281. More deaths are feared.

Dengue has now spread to every district of the country. The disease is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. The main responsibility for controlling Aedes mosquitoes lies with the Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives. But the division has failed to properly carry out this responsibility year after year.

The National Guideline for Prevention of Dengue and Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases, published by the Local Government Division in 2019, calls for committees to be formed at the union, upazila, district, pourashava, city corporation and national levels.