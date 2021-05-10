Final list of 6,988 freedom fighters published in second phase

The liberation war affairs ministry has published the final list (second part) of the names of the freedom fighters, reports BSS.
The names of 6,988 heroic freedom fighters of 8 divisions have been published in it, a press release said.
The list is available on the website of the liberation war affairs ministry (www.molwa.gov.bd).
The published list includes 1,942 freedom fighters from Dhaka division, 1,347 from Chattogram division, 573 from Barishal division, 770 from Khulna division, 567 from Mymensingh division, 684 from Rajshahi division, 572 from Rangpur division and 533 from Sylhet division.
The list did not include the unauthorised ‘Besamorik gazette’ of the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) as the unauthorised gazette of Jamuka will be published later after regularisation.
Earlier, on 25 March, the liberation war affairs ministry released the first part of the final list of heroic freedom fighters.