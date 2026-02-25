‘Family Card’ distribution begins 10 March in 14 upazilas under pilot project

Zahid said the prime minister will formally launch the programme ahead of the Holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Initially, 14 upazilas -- selected from different divisions -- have been chosen for the pilot phase. In each upazila, the card will be distributed on a universal basis in one ward of a selected union.

He noted that the Family Card was one of the key electoral pledges of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has long been working on the framework of the project.

The programme received formal approval at Tuesday’s meeting attended by relevant ministers and officials.

Highlighting women’s empowerment, he said the benefit will be provided to the mother or female head of each family.

This, he added, will enhance women’s financial independence and positively impact the entire family and future generations.

The minister said the pilot phase will be completed within four months, after which the programme will be expanded gradually to all upazilas across the country.

Regarding beneficiary selection, he said no lists would be prepared from homes. Instead, information will be collected through door-to-door visits.

He emphasised that there would be no political or religious discrimination and that no party activists or intelligence agencies would be involved in the process to ensure transparency.