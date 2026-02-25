‘Family Card’ distribution begins 10 March in 14 upazilas under pilot project
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the distribution of the “Family Card” on 10 March on pilot basis with launching the programme in 14 upazilas across the country.
Under the scheme, each selected family will receive Tk 2,500 per month as financial assistance.
Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain disclosed the information to reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday following a meeting of the high-level cabinet committee chaired by the prime minister.
He said the final decision was taken at the meeting, while the prime minister approved the pilot programme based on recommendations made by a subcommittee led by the finance minister.
Zahid said the prime minister will formally launch the programme ahead of the Holy Eid-ul-Fitr.
Initially, 14 upazilas -- selected from different divisions -- have been chosen for the pilot phase. In each upazila, the card will be distributed on a universal basis in one ward of a selected union.
He noted that the Family Card was one of the key electoral pledges of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has long been working on the framework of the project.
The programme received formal approval at Tuesday’s meeting attended by relevant ministers and officials.
Highlighting women’s empowerment, he said the benefit will be provided to the mother or female head of each family.
This, he added, will enhance women’s financial independence and positively impact the entire family and future generations.
The minister said the pilot phase will be completed within four months, after which the programme will be expanded gradually to all upazilas across the country.
Regarding beneficiary selection, he said no lists would be prepared from homes. Instead, information will be collected through door-to-door visits.
He emphasised that there would be no political or religious discrimination and that no party activists or intelligence agencies would be involved in the process to ensure transparency.
At the upazila level, the programme will be implemented by a committee led by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), while at the union and ward levels, committees comprising government officials will carry out the activities.
A first-class gazetted officer will be assigned to each ward for supervision, and a two-tier checking and rechecking system will be in place to avoid errors.
On funding, Zahid said that as the current fiscal year is nearing its end, the required funds have been allocated from the Finance Ministry’s block allocation.
From the next fiscal year, the programme will be incorporated into the regular national budget.
AZM Zahid said the government's 'Family Card' programme will be implemented entirely free of cost, with no scope for anyone to demand money in exchange for the card.
"If anyone attempts to commit fraud in this regard, legal action will be taken with the assistance of the concerned law enforcement agencies," he said at an emergency press conference held at his residence in Dhanmondi on Tuesday night.
Zahid said the programme will be officially inaugurated on 10 March, following a decision taken at a Cabinet Committee meeting chaired by the prime minister.
"Insha'Allah, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the programme on that day," he added.
Initially, the programme will be launched in 14 upazilas across the country. To ensure smooth implementation, coordination committees have been formed at the union, ward and city corporation levels in each upazila.
A first-class officer is assigned to each committee, while officials and employees from various ministries and departments are carrying out their respective responsibilities, the minister said.
He noted that the BNP has long been working for the welfare of the people, particularly focusing on women's empowerment and financial self-reliance.
The 'Family Card' initiative aims to strengthen families economically and help build a capable future generation. However, he alleged that a certain quarter is trying to create controversy around the programme.
The minister said there have been reports from some areas that money is being demanded from innocent people in exchange for providing the Family Card.
In some cases, such demands are reportedly being made even in places where the programme has not yet begun.
He clarified that the Family Card will be provided completely free of charge and will be handed over to the female head of each designated family, regardless of religion, caste, tribe or political affiliation.
"No lobbying, competition or recommendation is required to receive this card," he said, adding that no one will be excluded or receive extra benefits.
The programme will be implemented in phases -- initially in one ward, then gradually expanded to multiple wards and upazilas and eventually nationwide.
The government aims to deliver the Family Card to all families across the country within the next four years.
Zahid also announced plans to develop an integrated information collection system under the programme.
Data will first be gathered directly from the field and later incorporated into a software-based automated system to ensure transparency and prevent inclusion or exclusion errors. "Maximum efforts are being made to reduce possible errors to zero," he said.
He further informed that financial assistance under the Family Card will be sent directly from Bangladesh Bank to the designated mother's mobile number.
Beneficiaries will be able to withdraw the money through bKash or other legal channels.
"No intermediary will be involved. Government officials and employees will regularly monitor whether beneficiaries are receiving the money properly," he added.
Urging the public to remain vigilant, the minister said any demand for money in the name of the Family Card should be considered fraud.
He called on citizens to inform law enforcement agencies, relevant government officials or the media if they encounter such incidents and to collectively resist any attempt to tarnish the initiative.