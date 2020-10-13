FM appointed chair of CMG on Guyana

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen gets unanimously appointed as the Chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group (CMG) on Guyana.
He reaffirmed Bangabandhu’s Foreign Policy on settlement of international disputes through peaceful dialogue.
Momen has been unanimously appointed as chair of this group for the first time by the seven-member group comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Guyana, Jamaica, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
Bangladesh took over the chairmanship from South Africa for this Ministerial Group which is currently overseeing the long-term territorial dispute between the British Guyana and Venezuela over their maritime territory, said the Bangladesh High Commission in London on Monday.
“Bangladesh looks forward to steering the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana-Venezuela territorial dispute in line with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visionary Foreign Policy doctrine of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and international adjudication,” said Momen while presiding over the first meeting of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana under Bangladesh’s chairmanship.
Recalling Bangladesh’s peaceful maritime boundary settlement with its neighbours taking recourse of international arbitration and international law, Momen assured that as chair, Bangladesh would steer the deliberations of this Ministerial Group’s work towards a peaceful settlement of Guyana-Venezuela territorial dispute.
Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Patricia Scotland, foreign ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Guyana, Jamaica, South Africa and the UK Commonwealth Envoy were present at the meeting.
Bangladesh high commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Governor of the Commonwealth Board of Governors Saida Muna Tasneem also participated in the meeting.