FM appointed chair of CMG on Guyana

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen gets unanimously appointed as the Chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group (CMG) on Guyana.

He reaffirmed Bangabandhu’s Foreign Policy on settlement of international disputes through peaceful dialogue.

Momen has been unanimously appointed as chair of this group for the first time by the seven-member group comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Guyana, Jamaica, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Bangladesh took over the chairmanship from South Africa for this Ministerial Group which is currently overseeing the long-term territorial dispute between the British Guyana and Venezuela over their maritime territory, said the Bangladesh High Commission in London on Monday.