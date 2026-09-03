All citizens to get a ‘one-ID’ card, project to cost Tk 91.93 billion

The new project is called Digital Service Transformation for Access and Resilience (D-STAR). The Bangladesh Computer Council will implement the project, which will run from 2026 to 2031. The project has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval.

At present, children are issued birth registration certificates after birth, while they receive a National Identity Card (NID) at the age of 18. The new identity card will be issued to all citizens. Once they receive the new card, people will no longer have to provide the same information repeatedly to government offices.

The Information and Communication Technology Division says that once the single identity card is introduced, the existing cards will gradually cease to serve their current purposes.